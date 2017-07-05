5 July 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Axa Bus Catches Fire in Dowa

By Sylvester Kumwenda

Lilongwe — Five female passengers travelling in a bus belonging to AXA Bus Company on Monday escaped with minor injuries when the bus they were travelling in caught fire in Dowa.

The vehicle, registration number AXA 14 was being driven by 65 year old Thomas Nervis Chirwa from the direction of Salima going towards Lilongwe.

Dowa police Public Relations Officer, Richard Mwakayoka Kaponda, told Malawi News Agency (Mana) that the bus stopped at Namanda Bus Depot near Nthonje Trading Centre around 3 pm when fire was seen from the engine and the issue was reported to the police.

"Police subsequently rushed to the scene and managed to rescue the all 16 Passengers including the driver. However, five female passengers escaped with minor injuries sustained when they were straggling to disembark from the bus. They were rushed to Chankhungu Health Centre where they were treated as out patients," said Kaponda.

Kaponda however said no property was recovered from the accident.

According to Kaponda, investigations are under way to find out the cause of the fire and the value of the properties destroyed.

The driver comes from Mdyaka Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Fukamapiri, in Nkhata Bay district.

