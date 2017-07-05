5 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nameless, Wahu Get Raunchy in the Bathroom and Netizens Love It

Photo: Nameless/Instagram
Celebrity couple Nameless with wife Wahu.
By Naira Habib

Celebrity couple David Mathenge aka Nameless and wife Wahu Kagwi have lit up social media with a video that shows the two engaging in a raunchy dance in the bathroom.

The video that was taken by Nameless shows Wahu grinding her bottom on Nameless as she dances to his latest song Inspire . Towards the end of the video, Nameless snuggles his wife closer.

The short clip elicited mixed reactions from the online community with some praising the couple for their boldness and show of affection, while others criticized the two for propriety reasons.

Watch video here

