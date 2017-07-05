The case in which incarcerated UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has sued State House press aide Amos Chanda and Daily Nation proprietor comes up today in the Lusaka Magistrate Court.

It is not yet clear if the state will obey the order to avail the accused before the court of law as he was not presented at the last sitting despite the court ordering that he be made available.

On June 27 Chanda appeared before Magistrate Felix Kaoma for contempt of court charges.

The matter was adjourned to July 5 for taking of plea and possible commencement of trial.

The contempt charges are based on complaints by Hichilema and five others over a story that appeared in the Daily Nation headlined 'HH acted foolishly' that the newspaper published on June 1 quoting President Lungu's press aide who appeared on an Al Jazeera 'The Stream' Programme on May 30.

Chanda is quoted as having said "... there was no witch-hunt in the arrest of Mr Hichilema as the predicament he faced was purely out of his recklessness and foolish behaviour of endangering the life of the President even after power sirens signalled the coming of the presidential motorcade."

Hichilema has also sued Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili for contempt of court in a matter before Magistrate Irene Wishimanga.