5 July 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Osona Housing Project On Track

By Ngaevarue Katjangua

Windhoek — Data from the Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) shows that only 78 houses have been commissioned out of the 2,500 applications made for houses at Osona Village near Okahandja.

The 1,100-hectare Osona village project worth N$230 million is an initiative of GIPF in partnership with local business Preferred Investment Property Fund under its unlisted investment programme (UIP) for the construction of houses.

"During the first four years of construction years we want to build 3 709 houses," GIPF marketing and stakeholder engagement officer Daylight Ekandjo told New Era.

Situated 10 km from Okahandja and 50 km from Windhoek, Osona will be home to low and middle-income earners. The houses at the village range in price from N$395,000 for a one bedroom house and N$475,000 for a two-bedroom house.

Preference will be given to men and women in uniform from the ministries of defence, health and social welfare, safety and security, as well as environment and tourism, but applications from all other government ministries and private individuals will also be considered.

