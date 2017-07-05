Zimbabwe: New Curriculum Gets Research Boost

Government is establishing a Centre for Education Research, Innovation and Development which is expected to inculcate a culture of research among education personnel, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Lazarus Dokora has said. In his address during a farewell party for Cuban research experts in Harare recently, Minister Dokora said the research centre would respond to implementation challenges that may face schools during the introduction of the new curriculum.

The education research centre will be established with the assistance of the Cuban government, which has pledged its support.

"This development is in line with our new curriculum and the Zim-Asset at large," said Minister Dokora. "Education is an important tool for the development of a nation.

"A quality education system will in turn produce an educated population which can contribute towards building a better society."

Minister Dokora said research should take place at every level in the Ministry, while feeding into the education system to improve quality.

"The development of any nation depends on the extent to which that nation has embraced research and base its innovative interventions," he said.

Two Cubans -- Dr Alberto Diego Valle Lima and Dr Pedro Luis Castro -- compiled a blueprint which would serve as a guiding framework in the construction of the education facility.

"This CERID blueprint responds to the need to create a research centre for my Ministry," said Minister Dokora. "It provides theoretical, professional and practical bases for the development of the centre."

Cuban Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Elio Savon Oliva hailed relations between Zimbabwe and his country.

"This arrangement will revolutionarise education in Zimbabwe," he said. "It is a further step in the Cuba-Zimbabwe cooperation."

Mr Oliva said education had strengthened the relationship shared by the two countries.

In February this year, Minister Dokora visited Cuba to meet his counterpart to settle the agreement of establishing the CERID.

The meeting was built on the cemented bilateral relations between the two countries in the education sector.

A memorandum of understanding is set to be signed in August.