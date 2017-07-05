Windhoek — Former Epukiro councillor Ruth Kaukuata-Mbura and the incumbent Swapo regional coordinator in Omaheke region, Kejamuina Mungendje, are among the candidates campaigning for the Omaheke regional coordinator's job.

This was confirmed yesterday by the Omaheke secretary of the Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL), Ebben Handura, who said those nominated are Kaukuata-Mbura and Mungendje for party regional head, while he (Handura) will be running for the information and mobilisation position.

Former NFA president Elliot Hiskia will contest for regional treasurer.

However, yesterday Mungendje denied there were any nominations submitted, saying that today's regional executive committee meeting is tasked with making such announcements.

"As far as I am concerned, Handura is not the right person to make such announcement," said the incumbent Swapo party regional head.

Kaukuata-Mbura became the second Epukiro constituency councillor, after the area was severed from Otjinene Constituency.Previously the area was represented by Brave Tjizera, then Kaukuata-Mbura and the current incumbent councillor Cornelius Kanguatjivi.

Mungendje recently went public in support of President Hage Geingob, calling upon party members in Omaheke to rally behind Geingob ahead of the party's congress scheduled for later this year.

"Being voted by the majority of the Namibians shows that Namibians wanted President Hage Geingob to be the president of this country. Let's stand firm and support Geingob," said Mungendje while addressing a one-day Swapo Party educative workshop in Gobabis recently.

"Let's stand firm in supporting President Hage Geingob in order to maintain peace and stability," he added.