Liberia: House Summons Public Works Minister

The House of Representatives has summoned the Minister of Public Works Gyude Moore to appear before full plenary to give reasons why construction of the bridge linking Vahun and Wanhansa districts in Lofa County has been prolonged.

According to a communication sent to Plenary on Tuesday,4 July by Lofa County district#2 Representative Julie Fatorma Wiah, a year ago specifically prior to the rainy season last year, she wrote the Ministry of Public Works, requesting its intervention after the bridge linking Vahun and Wanhansa districts collapsed, which is the only route leading to both districts.

Representative Wiah says the route provides the only outlet for residents of the two districts send their children to school, hospital and other activities. She stresses that these activities indicate the unmatched importance of said bridge and it is why the Ministry of Public Works contracted a local construction company to pave the road speedily to bring relief to her people.

She explains that the bridge that is there now is made of wood that she and her people put together, but it has since damaged, requiring repair. The female lawmaker continues that she has appealed to the Ministry and the contractor many times, saying I am seeking answers why the abrupt stop on the construction, but the head of the firm responded in an insolent manner.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has reached a decision for the Minister of Public Works to appear before the full Plenary on Thursday, July 5, at 10:00 A.M.