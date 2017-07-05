Liberia: Defense Official Warns Educators

Liberia's Assistant Defense Minister for Public Affairs David K. Dahn has warned educators against contributing to the destruction of the country's future by nurturing poorly prepared pupils.

"If you fail to impact the lives of students positively, you are contributing to the deception of this country and history will judge you harshly for corrupting the future leaders of Liberia," Minister Dahn warned over the weekend while addressing Twins Academy Kindergarten's Fifth Graduation Exercise in the Amegashie Community of Paynesville.

The Defense Spokesman warns that teachers here are not off the limit to scrutiny, especially when they solicit "flexibility fees" from pupils to assign undeserved grades to them.

"If you abuse and misuse our daughters and sons under your tutelage through sexual exploitation, you will be recorded in the chapters of history as one of those who morally sabotaged the future of our youths," he further warns.

In an effort to curtail such problems in schools, the Defence Ministry official charged school administrators to take appropriate punitive actions against any such teacher or administrator who breaches the ethics of the teaching profession.

On behalf of his family, Minister Dahn awarded a one-year scholarship to student Mariama Kromah who emerged as the overall dux of the school as a way of supporting female education.

15 students, comprising of seven girls and eight boys, graduated and received certificates.According to Minister Dahn, education is a very vital tool that is used in the contemporary world to succeed, as such, he has challenged teachers here to provide the necessary instrument needed for students.

In making more emphasis on the importance of education, Minister Dahn suggested that it is used to mitigate most of the challenges faced in life. He says the knowledge that is attained through education helps open doors to a lot of opportunities for better prospects in career growth.He recommends that students must take education serious on grounds that it helps people build opinions and have views on things in life.