Swapo's Hardap leadership will be elected today despite disputes arising from recently held district conferences in the region.

The party's assigned leader to Hardap, Katrina Hanse-Himarwa, yesterday confirmed that the regional elective conference will go ahead today, and said that disputes had been settled at the regional executive committee meeting held on Sunday.

"There is nothing going to stop the conference. All eight districts represented at the meeting have unanimously endorsed it," said Hanse-Himarwa, adding that the candidate vetting process was already underway.

In the reports submitted by the districts, Hanse-Himarwa said, "there was no word mentioned about irregularities" during restructuring processes.

She said members were given enough time at Sunday's meeting to raise their concerns about the legitimacy of the district elective conferences, but no grounds were provided to support such complaints.

She said Swapo parliamentarian from the Hardap region Nico Mugenga will also be given an opportunity today to raise his concerns about alleged irregularities at the recent Mariental urban district conference.

"If they have valid reasons, I will take it up to do justice. I have nothing to lose. For me, it's all about fairness and justice," Hanse-Himarwa stated. Hanse-Himarwa's statement comes in the wake of a letter submitted to Swapo secretary general Nangolo Mbumba and the party's politburo on Monday by a group of disgruntled members, calling for the nullification of all recently held regional district elective conferences.

They also called for Hanse-Himarwa to be removed as the national leader assigned to the region for having reduced complaints about irregularities and the legitimacy of the restructuring processes to "junk status".

"We have lost all our trust in her and like-minded assigned leaders," the letter reads.

They also want incumbent regional party coordinator Stefanus Tiboth and information and mobilisation secretary Edward Wambo to be charged with bringing the party's name into disrepute for allowing the alleged violation of the party's constitution at district conferences. Two weeks ago the same group also called on the party's acting president, Hage Geingob, to nullify district restructuring processes, and requested that no regional conference be convened until the alleged violations of the party's constitution and policies during district restructuring processes have been addressed.

Tiboth, Elizabeth Kharigus, Karl Kisting and Abel Kaifunua will vie for the regional coordinator position, while Imgardt Gaweses, Hansina /Huisemas, Michael Situde and Elizabeth Kharigus will contest for the information and mobilisation secretary position.

Incumbent information and mobilisation secretary Wambo, who also doubles as Rehoboth East Rural constituency councillor, Daweb constituency councillor Hercules Jantze and Imgardt Gaweses will compete for the regional treasurer position.

Hanse-Himarwa stressed that she had integrity and was assigned to the region because of her capabilities and knowledge of party rules.