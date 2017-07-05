5 July 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Govt Confirms Pension Payout Delays

By Ngaevarue Katjangua

Windhoek — The Ministry of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare has confirmed there were slight delays in NamPost pension payments yesterday, saying the problem was attended rapidly to and that the monthly N$1,200 pension grants would be paid to tens of thousands of pensioners, as normal.

This follows an alarming communique circulating on social media purportedly issued by NamPost, stating: "There will be no Nam pension payment due to non-payment from the Ministry of Poverty [Eradication] and once payment has been made the money will be processed."

Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare I-Ben Nashandi said: "There was a delay by the Ministry of Finance to release the money to NamPost, but this has been solved." He, however, could not provide information as to the cause of the delay in the pension payouts.

NamPost corporate communications manager Wilson Shikoto dismissed the information circulating online, saying NamPost would like to apologise to the pensioners for any the inconvenience suffered as a result of the wrongful message circulating online and asked them to disregard it, as the pension payout would continue as normal.

