Namibia: SME Bank On Brink of Closure

The Bank of Namibia approached the High Court on an urgent basis yesterday to close the SME Bank, arguing that government cannot continue bailing it out.

Apart from a lack of money, according to court papers, the banking regulator also argued that the SME Bank was a financial risk and should cease operations.

Bank of Namibia governor Ipumbu Shiimi issued a media statement yesterday, announcing that they were approaching the High Court for an order to close the troubled bank.

If the High Court grants the order to close the SME Bank, more than 200 people will lose their jobs.

"While the Bank of Namibia is aware of the anxiety these actions may cause to the employees, depositors, creditors, and other interested parties, it nevertheless calls for calm during this period, and urges stakeholders to cooperate fully and exercise the necessary patience," Shiimi said.

In the application, Shiimi proposed that Ian McLaren and David Bruni, of Investment Trust Company, should be appointed as liquidators to facilitate the closure of the bank which was ostensibly created to help small and medium enterprises.

The move to close the bank comes in the wake of about N$200 million of the bank's money allegedly having disappeared through questionable investments made in South Africa. According to the court papers, about N$200 million was transferred to a South African company called Mamepe Capital, which in turn transferred N$150 million of the money to VBS Mutual Bank, also in South Africa.

Shiimi further said the N$175 million hole created by the lost money will affect the bank's balance sheet and income statement.

According to him, an assessment dated 23 June 2017, which he said concerned him, valued the SME Bank's total assets at N$997 million, while its total liabilities stood at N$1,1 billion.

He said information indicates that the bank was insolvent - a term used to describe an individual or organisation that can no longer meet its financial obligations.

"The solvency position is not expected to improve as the SME Bank continues to incur operating losses," he said.

Shiimi said the bank's liquid assets (cash on hand or an asset that can be readily converted into cash) were N$76 million as of 22 June 2017, which he said was below the 7,5 % minimum reserve a bank needed to maintain to be compliant with banking regulations.

He said the reserve could drop to as low as 1,54% around September, when the SME Bank is expected to pay out some of its investors.

Quoting an expert who had assessed the SME Bank's finances, Shiimi said the bank would eventually find itself in a position of being unable to honour its obligations.

"The bank will be faced with both factual and commercial insolvency in the near future, which is inevitable," the expert stated.

Shiimi said the SME Bank was no longer able to sustain itself as a financial institution.

In addition, he said the bank did not have the appropriate management in place (not those appointed by the Bank of Namibia).

He said the state has pumped N$448 million into the SME Bank since it was launched in 2012, while the Zimbabwean minority partners have contributed N$57 million.

"Where there has been a mismanagement of public funds, government cannot permit the situation to continue," the central bank governor said, adding that closing the bank would protect the state from "mismanagement and wastage of public funds".

Shiimi said seeking the closure of the bank comes after he tried to get financial assistance from government and the Zimbabwean shareholders.

He mentioned writing a letter to industrialisation minister Immanuel Ngatjizeko, who informed him that there was no money.

Ngatjizeko, according to Shiimi, said "all avenues have been exhausted in terms of SME Bank recapitalisation from the majority shareholder [government]".

Ngatjizeko allegedly told him that there were no resources to guarantee a timely bailout of the SME Bank.

Shiimi said his impression after that was that government had given up on the SME Bank, a stance he said was confirmed when finance minister Calle Schlettwein rejected a proposal to bail out the bank and instead called for it to be closed if it failed to recover the N$200 million.

Shiimi said he received a letter from the lawyers of the SME Bank's Zimbabwean shareholders on 23 June 2017, but that no other communication was received beyond that.

"Earlier calls for recapitalisation came to naught. Given the present circumstances in which the SME Bank finds itself, the launching of this application could simply not be held back any longer," the governor said.

Questions abound about what would happen to the loans issued by the bank.

An official familiar with the SME Bank's planned closure told The Namibian yesterday that "people with loans must continue to service their loans as before, otherwise they will default, and will be taken to court".

"Those with money in the bank will be informed about the outcome of the court application, and on the way forward," the source said.

Some senior government officials claim that a group of Namibian business people have been lined up to take over the SME Bank, and that negotiations have been going on for some time.