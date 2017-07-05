Oshikoto Swapo regional executive committee members want Penda ya Ndakolo removed as chairperson of the national leaders assigned to the region.

In a letter addressed to Swapo secretary general Nangolo Mbumba, the Oshikoto regional executive committee said Ya Ndakolo has been acting out of his jurisdiction as an observer by interfering in the affairs of the region.

According to the letter, the duties of the national leaders assigned to regions are to observe and comply with the decisions, resolutions and directives of the majority, and to oppose factionalism and defend the party with sincerity and honesty.

The executive accused Ya Ndakolo of harassing, insulting and intimidating them while pushing for his preferred candidates, and also tampering with the outcome of the regional conference.

"Cde Penda ya Ndakolo is responsible for tampering with the outcome of the regional conference of the Swapo Party Elders' Council (SPEC) in the region," stated the letter.

The letter also claimed that Ya Ndakolo convinced Max Nekongo to withdraw from contesting the SPEC regional secretary position, and to vie for the regional coordinator's position instead.

"By way of this letter, we are moving a vote of no confidence in comrade Penda ya Ndakolo. He must be removed immediately from that position, and never again be assigned to any party responsibilities in the Oshikoto region. We have lost complete faith, trust and confidence in cde Penda ya Ndakolo", the letter states.

Oshikoto regional coordinator Armas Amukwiyu yesterday said the letter had been delivered to Mbumba's office, and therefore he [Mbumba] was best-placed to answer questions regarding the letter.

Ya Ndakolo, however, told The Namibian yesterday that he did not interfere, and has no intentions of interfering in the affairs of the region.

"My duties in the region are to observe and oversee regional and district restructuring meetings. I do not do anything else apart from that," said Ya Ndakolo.

He also denied pushing for his preferred candidates, and demanded that the regional executive provides proof of this.

"They must provide minutes reflecting that I nominated a candidate, or recommended a candidate in the meetings held," he said.

Ya Ndakolo added that he was not aware that the regional executive committee met yesterday to discuss his removal.

"I called Amukwiyu this morning, asking him why I was not invited to the meeting. He told me that the meeting was only for executives," he said, adding that national leaders assigned to regions are mandated to oversee every meeting in the region.

Mbumba yesterday said he was in a meeting out of town, and was therefore unable to comment.