Liberia: AFL Soldier Earns Two Masters' Degrees

Captain (CPT) Eddie P. Lamptey of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), as a part of the nearly 1,200 officers graduating from the United States Army Command and General Staff Officer Course on June 9, earned a Military Master's of Arts and Science (MMAS) degree from the United States Army Command and General Staff College (CGCS) in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, USA.

The graduating class included mid-career officers from all American military services, as well as 110 international officers representing 85 countries and 15 federal government civilian employees.

In addition to completing the graduate-level course, approximately 139 students were awarded the Master of Military Arts and Sciences Degree. Students earn the master's degree upon successfully completing the Command and General Staff Officers Course, an oral comprehensive exam, and writing and orally defending a thesis based on an original research. The college is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools to award the master's degree.

Captain Lamptey was awarded a MMAS degree and the International Officer Graduate Badge for his research on "Security Sector Reform in Liberia: Progress and Challenges Ahead of United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) draw down." He also completed a Master of Art (MA) in International Relations from Webster University.

Capt. Lamptey

CPT. Lamptey is one of the 39 officers of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) since 1961 to have obtained double master's degree after completing studies at the CGSC.

In his pursuit for higher education, Lamptey integrated well in the staff group and also completed the Defense Institute for Security Cooperation Studies' (DISCS) Security Cooperation Orientation Course (SCM-OC). Also, on May 2, 2016, he completed studies at the Defense Language Institute English Language Center (DLIELC International Cadre).

The 10-month Command and General Staff Officers Course develops war-fighting and adaptive leadership skills necessary for military officers to be proficient in Unified Land Operations. The college is an educational center of excellence renowned in the study of leadership, the conduct of joint and combined land warfare, and the application of joint, inter-agency, intergovernmental, and multinational organizations to synchronize all elements of power to achieve national objectives.

Meanwhile, Captain Lamptey has expressed gratitude to the Commander-in-Chief, the Minister of National Defense, and the High Command of the AFL for affording him the opportunity to seek higher education.

"With my new credentials, I will contribute immensely towards the development of the AFL and Liberia at large," he declared.