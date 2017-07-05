Liberia: Checago Bright Foundation to Host 4th Annual Fundraiser - Under Water Is Life

This year, the Checago Bright Foundation (CBF) will be hosting its 4th annual fundraising gala where it will highlight the charity's past and present accomplishments, honor individuals, businesses and organizations that have contributed to the Liberian community, and raise support for its 2017/2018 projects.

On Saturday, July 8, the CBF will be the host of a worthy cause at the Bella Casa hotel, one that supports positive changes already spreading across Liberia and recognizes those making it happen.

"Doors will open from 6pm-7:50pm for red carpet appearances and unparalleled networking. The official program commences at 8 pm promptly. Distinguished guests from the government, NGOs, Ambassadors, and others will be in attendance," stated Checago Bright, via email.

This year's keynote speaker will be Governor Milton Weeks of the Central Bank of Liberia, he added. Meanwhile, among those to be appreciated will be:

The Gbowee Peace Foundation Africa (Education Humanitarian Award)

"The GPFA was established in Liberia in February 2012 by Leymah Gbowee, 2011 Nobel Peace Laureate, who firmly believed that a new Africa can only achieve sustainable growth if youth (especially females) are equipped with necessary tools. Thus, GPFA was founded to expand access to educational and leadership opportunities to the women and youth of Liberia and Africa."

The Royal Grand Hotel-Liberia (Community Service Award)

"In November 2015, Royal Grand Hotel launched 'give back with a bite' where from every purchase from a selected menu, US$1 was donated to Rock of Divine Children's Home and Academy, raising more than US$2000. The hotel also personally donated food and school supplies.

"In July 2016, Royal Grand Hotel planned a weekend called "Eat for a Worthy Cause" for the Kids Educational Engagement Program. With the help of Mrs. Brenda Brewer Moore, Royal Grand Hotel raised US$4,514.60 towards building and furnishing the school";

Fabio Lavelanet, CEO, Fabrar Liberia Inc. (Excellence Entrepreneur Award)

"Over the past 7 years, he has successfully set up and managed Fabrar Liberia Incorporated. Established as an agricultural value-addition entity with a particular focus on local rice, Fabrar processes, packages and markets locally-grown rice. Some typical clients Fabio has worked with included the World Food Program, Mary's Meals and their school feeding initiative, and various government entities"; and

Mahmud Johnson (Innovative Entrepreneur Award)

"J-Palm Liberia processes the palm kernels into a range of products, including Kernel Fresh (organic moisturizer and hair conditioner made of virgin cold-pressed palm kernel oil), Palm Kernel Cake for use as animal feed, and Palm Kernel Shells for use as a cleaner energy source to power industrial boilers. J-Palm Liberia is in the process of setting up a plant to add value to palm kernel shells by carbonizing them to create SuperCoal, Liberia's first brand of clean energy biomass charcoal briquettes."

Meanwhile, Liberia is one of the countries that have been deemed by the World Health Organization (WHO) as running out of 'safe drinking water' in a few years. Health officials claim the well could run dry from reasons stemming from global warming to pollution unless secure implementations are put in place.

Checago Bright Foundation (CBF) has done an outstanding job since 2010 in making sure remote villages, schools and communities don't have to worry about safe drinking water. The strategy has provided clean water, improved sanitation, and hygiene programs in Liberia on a short and long-term basis. They're able to do this through the funding that they receive through fundraising and field project implementations.

"Our major goal during this gala is to raise one hundred thousand dollars (US$100,000) to make potable water readily available in rural communities with the use of solar energy for groundwater pumping, treatment, and distribution.

"This technology will be the first of its kind in Liberia and though the investment is more significant than the hand pumps, it supplies water to a village of 5,000 for 20 years with limited maintenance. In June 2016, we began the construction of the solar project in partnership with the Grand Bassa Community College located in Paynesberry," Checago added.

With years of generous support from Liberians, friends of Liberia, partners, and sponsors, the foundation is said to have implemented a host of water (hand dug wells), sanitation (toilet facilities), hygiene and education projects in five counties in Liberia; Montserrado, Margibi, Bong, Gbarpolu and Grand Bassa.

"We have significantly benefited over 28,000 people. To find out more about the CBF, Inc. and its work to improve lives in Liberia, please visit our website at www.checagobrightfund.org," he added.