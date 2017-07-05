Liberia: LNP Assures Political Parties of Protection

Liberia's Police Inspector General, Gregory O. W. Coleman, has recommitted the Liberia National Police's willingness to work with all political parties and candidates during the course of the 2017 Presidential and Representatives Elections.

He believes that if protection is given to all political parties it would dismiss any fear of police prejudice.

A release said LNP sees the forthcoming elections as pivotal to the country's emerging democracy.

The Police Inspector General noted that his primary focus is to provide a more professional police service to the public during and after the elections, but stressed that the commitment of all actors in the political sphere of the country is needed.

Coleman said as part of the police's commitment to the process, the LNP will assign three police officers to all political parties during the campaign period to serve as liaisons between the parties and the Liberia National Police for smooth interaction.

He added that the provision of conducive security environment is a matter of concern to the elections security management board.

"We are concerned about the pending elections and working collectively in making sure that the electoral process is handled without any major incident that will question the credibility of the country's security apparatus," Coleman said.