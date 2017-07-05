Uganda: Judiciary Interdicts Official Over Pension Case

Kampala — A clerical officer who was charged alongside Kampala-based lawyer Bob Kasango and the three former Ministry of Public Service top officials in connection with forgery of a judicial document in order to siphon billions of pension cash has been interdicted.

Mr Milton Mutegaya attached to the Civil Division of the High Court was interdicted on Monday by the secretary to Judiciary, Mr Kagole Kivumbi.

The interdiction is in line with Section F-s (8) of the Public Service Standing Orders and also to pave way for smooth investigations of the case.

The core functions of a clerical officer are to announce the beginning and end of court sessions, call on witnesses and administer the prescribed oath to them, among others.

"I have received a report to the effect that you are among the accused persons in the matter HCT 00-AC-CO-0024/2016 Uganda Vs Lwamafa Jimmy and four others. Public interest therefore requires that you cease to exercise the functions of your office," reads in part the interdiction letter of Mr Mutegaya.

"Consequently, you (Mutegaya) are hereby interdicted from exercising the powers and functions of a clerical officer in the courts of judicature with effect from July 4th, 2017," the interdiction letter further reads.

While on interdiction, Mr Mutegaya will receive half pay salary and will also not appear at the court premises without the permission of Mr Kagole.

Mr Mutegaya and Mr Kasango are accused of conspiring to forge a judicial document (a certificate of order against the government) dated June 22, 2012, purporting that it was properly issued by the deputy registrar directing the Attorney General to make a further payment of Shs3.9b as taxed costs in the pensioners case whereas not. The other former Public Service ministry officials who are jointly charged with Mr Mutegaya and Kasango are Jimmy Lwamafa, former permanent secretary, Christopher Obey, former principle accountant and Mr Stephen Kiwanuka Kunsa, the former Commissioner Compensation Department.

By copy of the same interdiction letter, the deputy registrar of the High Court, Civil Division has been asked to oversee the interdiction process.This is the case in which Mr Kasango appeared before the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament (PAC) two years ago and accused the then High Court Registrar, Mr John Eudes Keitirima, of soliciting for a bribe of Shs500m from him.