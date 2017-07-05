Liberia: Agnes Taylor Back in Court

Photo: RNW

Former Liberian president Charles Taylor

The ex-wife of former Liberian president Charles Taylor has appeared in court to answer charges of torture she allegedly committed during Liberia's civil war.

Agnes Reeves Taylor, 51, of Kitchener Road, Dagenham, faces six charges relating to alleged offences committed in Liberia between 1989 and 1991.

She appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday via video link from HMP Bronzefield in Surrey, where she is being held on remand.

Wearing a black blazer over a grey top, she spoke only to confirm her identity and acknowledge she understood what had been said in court. But she declined to answer to the charges.

Reeves Taylor, a lecturer and head of department at Coventry University, faces five charges of torture and one of conspiracy to torture, the court heard. She was arrested on June 1, 2017.

Reeves Taylor was remanded in custody ahead of a further preliminary hearing at the same court on July 20.