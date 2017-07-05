Uganda: Nakaseke Officials, Soldiers Cited in Army Land Grabbing

Kampala — Top district officials and soldiers have been named among those that allegedly grabbed more than 200 acres of land belonging to the Ministry of Defence at Kinyogoga village, Kinyogoga Sub-county in Nakaseke District.

The Commission of inquiry into land matters heard that Nakaseke District officials connived with a private surveyor to carve out one-and-half square miles (more than 200 acres) during the survey of the army land between 2013 and 2014.

It is alleged that the surveyors deliberately left out the land as residue before it was allocated to the group on freehold basis.

Evidence presented before the commission led by Justice Catherine Bamugemereire indicates that the land in Kinyogoga was part of the 36 square miles allocated to Kaweweta Military Barracks by the Uganda Land Commission (ULC).

Those with titles

Those holding freehold land titles issued by Nakaseke District Land Board include former Nakaseke District speaker, Mr Enock Nyongore, Kinyogoga Sub-county councillor Fred Rwabirinda, Mr Emmanuel Champion (private surveyor), a six member group led by a one Leuben Nduggu and ex-soldiers under the NRA veterans association.

It is alleged that the illegal occupants are soldiers, ex-soldiers, politicians and Mr Ephraim Komukuri, a member of the area land committee, who endorsed the report recommending for grant of land. According to the commission, this was a conflict of interest.

Appearing before the commission, Mr Geoffrey Tumusiime, the senior land management officer at Nakaseke District, however, said there was no problem in allocating the land because it was not encumbered and it was freely available.

The commission discovered that the people applied for the land as a group but were instead allocated plots in their individual capacity.

But Mr Tumusiime explained that the applicants filled the forms in ignorance.

"I called some of them and they agreed to hold the land in equal shares on the 200 acres."

Asked if it was the appropriate way of leasing land, Mr Tumusiime said there was no problem, adding that people preferred to apply in groups to avoid costs.

"I received applications in the same period for the land next to a government facility. But it did not strike me to question the procedure because I based on other authorities like a certified deed plan from the commissioner of mapping and surveys," said Mr Tumusiime before he was handed over to police detectives for further investigations.

Justice Bamugereire directed the investigators to record a statement from him and also produce documentations regarding the transactions on the disputed land.

Nabiika village land evictions

In a separate appearance, Kampala businessman Geoffrey Karugira was accused of evicting people using armed soldiers in Nabiika village in Nakaseke District.

It is alleged that Mr Karugira bought a 420 acre piece of land from Peter Ssegane for farming purposes in September 2015.

"I wanted to own a farm and my friend introduced me to the land. Part of the land was inaccessible because it was bushy and I did not thoroughly inspect it. But when I received a title, I sent there a surveyor to open the boundaries," Mr Karugira said, adding that he paid Shs850 million for the land.

While holding a land title of 420 acres, Mr Karugira told the commission that he entered into agreement before getting the land title and sold the same land in 2016 to a financial services firm at Shs1 billion before it was transferred into his names.

However, the commission observed that Mr Karugira sold land which was encumbered and to the detriment of the occupants.