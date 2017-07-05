5 July 2017

The Capitol Times (Monrovia)

Liberia: House Review Special Economic Zone

By Staff Writer

A Joint Committee of the House of Representatives is reviewing a draft Bill from President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf which will repeal the Public Authorities Law thereby creating the Liberia Industrial Free Zone Authority to be known as the Special Economic Zone.

The Committee includes Public Utilities, the Judiciary, Ways, Means, Finance and Development Planning and Commerce.

The Plenary of the House on Tuesday's session mandated the Joint Committee to report within two weeks.

The Bill entitled "An Act to Repeal Chapter 5 of the Public Authorities Law creating the Liberia Industrial Free Zone Authority", is to enact in lieu thereof a New Chapter 5 to be known as the Special Economic Zones Act of 2017.

In the President's letter to the Speaker of the House J. Emmanuel Nuquay, the President said that the draft law seeks to establish the SEZ framework to promote industrial, commercial, manufacturing, agri-business and other professional activities in Liberia.

"It (the Bill) will also act as a platform to strengthen the competitiveness of the nation's economy, create new employment opportunities, improve Liberians' skills, upgrade the country's infrastructure, and encourage private-sector development, amongst others", the President wrote.

