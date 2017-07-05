Namibia: Woman Was Strangled Before Set On Fire

A young woman whose partly burnt body was found near an army base at Otjiwarongo almost two years ago is likely to have been strangled to death, a medical doctor testified in the Windhoek High Court this week.

Dr Lander Barreda Betancourt told judge Christie Liebenberg on Monday that injuries which he observed in the neck of the 26-year-old Elizabeth Ganses when he carried out an autopsy on her remains led him to conclude that she was mostly likely strangled manually.

The injuries to Ganses' neck were inflicted while she was alive, Dr Barreda said.

He also observed a laceration of about 12 centimetres long and 12 millimetres deep inside Ganses' genitals, Dr Barreda testified. That injury was inflicted after she had died, and in his opinion it was caused not by a blade but by something with a pointed end, he said.

The doctor was the second prosecution witness to testify after a 31-year-old man, Ivan //Hoëseb, on Monday went on trial on four charges in connection with the killing of Ganses.

//Hoëseb's trial started with him denying guilt on counts of murder, rape, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and defeating or obstructing the course of justice, or attempting to do so.

The state is alleging that //Hoëseb raped and murdered Ganses at Otjiwarongo during the night of 30 to 31 October 2015, robbed her by stealing her cellphone, and tried to cover his tracks and obstruct the police's investigation of her death by setting her body on fire after he had killed her.

Defence lawyer Milton Engelbrecht has told the court that according to //Hoëseb, he knew Ganses since she was part of a dancing troupe working with him. //Hoëseb is also claiming that he and Ganses had a sexual relationship, Engelbrecht said.

//Hoëseb's version of the events around the death of Ganses was that they were walking on their way to a bar when she suddenly attacked him, Engelbrecht said.

According to //Hoëseb he tried to push Ganses her away from him, and when she tried to attack him again he grabbed her from behind and held her in a grip while her arms were crossed over her neck, with her left hand over her right shoulder and right hand over her left shoulder.

//Hoëseb was saying that while he had Ganses in that hold he fell backwards, knocked his head, and lost consciousness. When he woke up, Ganses was still in his arms and he realised she was not breathing and not responding when he called her name, Engelbrecht further recounted //Hoëseb's instructions to him.

//Hoëseb is denying that he set Ganses' body on fire or robbed her, Engelbrecht also said.

The injuries observed in Ganses' neck were an indication that significant force had been exerted on that part of her body, Dr Barreda said. He added that it was "very unlikely" that the sort of hold in which //Hoëseb claimed to have had her before he fell and lost consciousness could have caused the kind of localised injuries that he observed during the autopsy.

The trial is continuing.

State advocate Henry Muhongo is prosecuting.