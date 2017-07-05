Liberia: International Leadership Group Trains 200 Church Workers in Liberia

Monrovia — An international leadership conference under the auspices of Dr. John C. Maxwell's Equip team based in the United States, in partnership with Link Aid International has concluded a two-day leadership summit for more than two hundred Church and organization workers at the God's Glory Free Pentecostal Church in Paynesville.

Speaking on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at the start of the International gathering, a US based EQUIP Associate trainer, Pastor Scott Erickson, his wife Bonnie Erickson and Pastor Steve Little who all have over twenty-five years of practical experience in leadership training called for combined efforts from the government, the church and international partners to provide training that will bridge the leadership gaps facing the nation and its people.

US based EQUIP Associate trainer, Pastor Scott Erickson in particular, briefly told the gathering that the people of America will continue to pray for Liberians especially when the nation goes to elections in October.

According to Pastor Erickson, the lack of leadership is the single biggest problem being faced by several countries around the World and that he and his team are grateful to be in Liberia to help in such a direction, adding that leadership is the answer to becoming a prosperous nation and great people.

The US inspirational preacher Scott Erickson also asserted that the 14 years civil conflict, coupled with the terrifying 2014 Ebola crisis which hit Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea hard was received with shock by the American people who could only provide support and pray that Liberians would never again experience or suffer from such an unfortunate incident.

Pastor Erickson has also predicted a brighter and more prosperous nation after the October Elections and called on Liberians to work collectively to curb most of the leadership problems facing the Country.

Pastor Erickson was accompanied by his wife Pastor Bonnie Erickson and Pastor Steve Little, another associate trainer of the John C. Maxwell EQUIP team who have together travelled with others across the World to conduct leadership and provide empowerment programs for these beneficiaries.

"We from the John C. Maxwell EQUP team believe that raising leaders, equipping them, transforming them to see the big picture and making a difference are the foremost priority of mankind."

The American Preacher also lauded Deacon Eric Nyuma under whose ingenuity the team travelled to Liberia, and prayed that God Almighty will continue to bless and provide him wisdom to transform the lives of the people of his native Country, Liberia.

For his Part, the founder of Link Aid International Eric Nyuma speaking to Prime News described leadership as a global issue and urged what he calls transformational leaders to impact the lives of those being governed.

Mr. Nyuma hoped that the over 200 participants drawn from various churches and organizations across the Country will use the knowledge acquired to positively impact the community, family and the nation at large.

Link Aid International is a non-for profit Christian Organization which solicits local and foreign support to help less unfortunate Liberians in the health, education and religious groups to train and empower them to take on leadership role.