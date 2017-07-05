Liberia: 'Integrity Crucial for 2017 Polls' - Aspirant Justice Clarke

Grand Gedeh — Liberian journalist Justice Randall Clarke, a legislative aspirant in District 1, Grand Gedeh County, says all Liberian electorate must elect persons with a high degree of moral standings in society, and not crooks and rogues.

"In order to change this old country of ours, we must stop voting people into offices on the basis of unexplained money they distribute for some political reasons; the numbers of cars they display; and the handouts and bags of rice they give out.

"We must examine characters and level of honesty," Clarke said after he was endorsed by the Vision for Liberia Transformation Party (VOLT) as one of its representative nominees to the National Elections.

In the minds of Justice Clarke, Liberia is too old a country to be the least developed in the Mano River sub-region, blaming such on a train of past and present unpatriotic and dishonest leaders bent on abusing public offices.

As for his district, Clarke said: "Our involvement with the Tchien District politics provides an opportunity for our people to choose between the failed or broken system and prosperity in a truly new Liberia."

"We have demonstrated. We have convinced them."

He shanked of being the only immediate alternative for making Zwedru better and redeeming what he called "the apparent blurred image of Grand Gedeh County under the leadership of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf."

However, the youthful Representative hopeful further stated that the socio-political and infrastructural development "disenfranchisement" of Grand Gedeh can be equally attributed to some his kinsmen who have over the years sought their personal interests, fame and power at the expense of their county and people thus singing paeans to the Executive even in times that it made unpopular decision or approved unfavorable contract agreements.

Justice Clarke also hinted he focus on advancing legislation seeking to improve the education, health, and agriculture sectors, as well as initiate moves that could lead to breaching the widespread unemployment that that is suffering mainly young Liberians and nipping corruption in the bud.

The former broadcaster at UNMIL Radio and former editor of the Daily Observer newspaper said he is quite aware that contesting to oust Representative Zoe Emmanuel Pennue was a challenge, but it is possible.

"For the fact that the out-going lawmaker has managed to indoctrinate some of our people for his selfish interest by splattering money and slaughtering innocent cows, one cannot say unseating him will be bread and butter; we continue to make our case of integrity and competence therefore we hope that our people's eyes are now open to the reality of making progress."

On the question of whether he is one of those pushing for "generational change", Clarke said he does not share that view.

He however said that he rather believes in the aspect of inter-generational change i.e. blending the ideas of the older folks with those of their younger counterparts to make great communities and a great nation.

This view by Clarke is somewhat contrary to several younger persons contesting in the 2017 polls who say it is time for the older ones to give chance to the youth.

He said what matters is the values one stands for and not age - in as long as that person is cleared by the Constitution and can work in the interest of the citizens.

The former Vice President of the Reporters Association of Liberia added that the previous post-war elections in Liberia ushered in youth people like the incumbent in his district to whom he consistently referred as "outgoing lawmaker" who was as young as 32 years old in 2005 and won the election.

"The question is whether he had good records or was able to do the job satisfactorily, which is no! Now he has miserably diminished that shadowed popularity that brought him to power as demonstrated by Grand Gedeans in the 2014 special senatorial election which he massively lost to Senator A. Marshall Dennis.

It amazes many people he's now taken a miscalculated downward trend by seeking yet another term of office as Representative," Clarke lamented.

Meanwhile, Clarke that said his endorsement and nomination by the Vision for Liberia Transformation party serves as a booster to his political bid; he will continue to justify to citizens of District #1why he is the best choice amongst the many other contestants there.

He publicly made known his intention to contest as a representative on July 5, 2015, at the Ammuenu Intellectual Forum in Zwedru, and that was followed by a petition statement from supporters in the district on March 11, 2016. Following that even, Clarke quit UNMIL Radio and has since been devoted to his political ambitions.