Uganda Shifts to Ninth Position in World Netball Rankings

Uganda has been elevated from the 13th position to ninth in the current World netball rankings.

Uganda's biggest rivals, South Africa and Malawi, were seeded 5th and 6th respectively in the recent rankings held on July 1st.

This means that for the Africa rankings, the three countries maintain their former positions as Uganda remains third, Malawi second and South Africa first.

Credit goes to the She Cranes who put up an outstanding performance in the recently concluded African Netball Championships to see Uganda through and securing a place in the Commonwealth games due 2018.

Now the trigger is pointed at the She Pearls Uganda's U -21 netballers who are already in Botswana for the Youth World cup starting Saturday.

She Pearls have been drawn in group C with Jamaica, Botswana, Cook Islands and Malaysia. Jamaica is 4th at the World table rankings and may pose a serious threat to the She Pearls as Joan Nampungu team captain said before their departure, "All the countries in our group are beatable as we have played them on various competitions and the major threat is Jamaica since we have never played them yet we are sure they are good."

Twenty countries are participating in this nine-day event and have been drawn in four groups with five countries per group.

Top ten countries

1. Australia

2. New Zealand

3. England

4. Jamaica

5. South Africa

6. Malawi

7. Fiji

8. Wales

9. Uganda

10. Northern Ireland