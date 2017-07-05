Liberia: Pres. Sirleaf Attending AU 29th Ordinary Session in Addis Ababa

Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is among a host of African leaders attending the 29th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

The 29th Ordinary Session of Heads of State and Government of the African Union opened Monday, at the Nelson Mandela Hall in Addis Ababa.

According to a dispatch from Addis Ababa, President Sirleaf arrived at the Bole International Airport Monday and was received by Mr. Esayas Gotta, Chief of Protocol of the Federal Republic of Ethiopia, Liberia's Ambassador to Ethiopia, George Patten, as well as several high profile personalities of Ethiopia.

This year's Summit is being held under the theme: "Harnessing Demographic Dividend Through Investment in the Youth."

The Assembly runs from Monday, July 3, to Wednesday, July 5.

President Alpha Conde of Guinea and Chairman of the African Union welcomed Heads of State and Government and declared the Summit open.

Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union and Mr. Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) also made remarks at the opening ceremony.

The 29th Ordinary Session of the Assembly is also expected to discuss various presentations aligned to this year's theme, including Assembly Debate, Report from President Paul Kagame of Rwanda and leaders of the institutional reform of the AU on the implementation of the Assembly's decisions, Report on Peace and Security Council and the Report of the Commission on the State of Peace and Security in Africa.

Earlier, President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe donated a check of $1 million to the African Union (AU) Foundation to enhance the activities of the AU.

The Heads of State later attended a dinner hosted by Mr. Hailemariam Desalegn, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

President Sirleaf's delegation includes Foreign Minister Marjon Kamara; Finance and Development Planning Minister Boima Kamara; Youth and Sports Minister Saah N'TOW and Gender and Development Minister Julia Duncan Cassell.