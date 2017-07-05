5 July 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Probe Underway Into Hawks' Office Robbery

Tagged:

Related Topics

Pretoria — An intensive investigation is underway following the break-in at the Hawks' head office in Silverton, Pretoria.

The break-in occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

"The Hawks would like to confirm that so far only computers at Finance, Supply Chain Management and Human Resource Management offices were stolen," Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said.

Initial investigations indicate that no docket has gone missing.

Mulaudzi said investigators are currently assessing the scene and fingerprint tests are being conducted.

"The Acting National Head of the Hawks Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata has condemned the unfortunate incident and assured that a crack team will foresee the investigation in this regard," said Mulaudzi.

South Africa

'Hostage Situation' Locks Down Cape Town CBD Streets

The entire block around the Cash Crusaders shop in central Cape Town was on lockdown on Wednesday afternoon in an… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.