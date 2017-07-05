Pretoria — An intensive investigation is underway following the break-in at the Hawks' head office in Silverton, Pretoria.

The break-in occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

"The Hawks would like to confirm that so far only computers at Finance, Supply Chain Management and Human Resource Management offices were stolen," Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said.

Initial investigations indicate that no docket has gone missing.

Mulaudzi said investigators are currently assessing the scene and fingerprint tests are being conducted.

"The Acting National Head of the Hawks Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata has condemned the unfortunate incident and assured that a crack team will foresee the investigation in this regard," said Mulaudzi.