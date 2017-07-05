Ghana: MTN Donates Computers and Accessories to Soe Jhs

press release

Mobile Telecommunications Network (MTN) has donated 10 new Dell desktop computers and accessories and also installed internet to the Soe R/C Junior High School (JHS) in the Bongo District of the Upper East Region to enhance the learning and teaching of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

MTN, which has the widest mobile network coverage in Ghana, made the donation to the school under its 21 Days of Y'ello Care programme.

Speaking at a brief ceremony at the school's premises to hand over the package, the MTN Sales Manager for the Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regions, Mr. Osei Poku, disclosed that the company as part of its brand image and corporate social responsibility, dedicates 21 days each year to do a community project in selected locations throughout the 10 regions of Ghana.

Mr. Poku said his company believed in education as a very important thing that could help in molding children into the future for their own good and the good of the country at large and that, this informed the company's decision to support the Soe JHS. He entreated the teachers to ensure that the students derived maximum benefit from the computers. He also urged the school's authorities to provide the needed security for the computer laboratory.

Mr. Poku appealed to communities in the area to continue to patronise the services and products of MTN stressing that "this is a business that will never turn its back on the communities." He also showcased a number of products and services offered by the communications giant and said for instance, school fees for students could be easily paid through the MTN mobile money service.

District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bongo, Mr. Ayinbisa Ayamga Peter, in his remarks thanked MTN on behalf of government and the people of Bongo, saying he was glad that of the 13 Municipal and District Assemblies in the region, Bongo was the only one selected to benefit from the gesture. He noted that the computers and the internet connection provided by MTN would create the appropriate avenue for the effective learning of ICT but warned the students against browsing websites that do not have any bearing on their studies.

Mr. Ayamga also charged the community members and the School Management Committee (SMC) to assist the school authorities in the regular servicing and maintenance of the computers. To the teachers, he warned against taking the computers to their private homes since that would defeat the purpose for which they were presented to the school. He also advised the authorities to install appropriate antivirus softwares on the computers so as to prevent them from crashing or damaging prematurely. He was hopeful that students from nearby schools who do not have a similar facility would be able to visit Soe JHS to also have hands-on feel of the ICT tools.

Source: ISD (Peter Atogewe Wedam)