Liberia: LNP Boss Promises Safety for All During Upcoming Elections

Liberia's Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman has recommitted the Liberia National Police willingness to work with all political parties and candidates during the course of the 2017 Presidential and Representatives elections, so as to dismiss any fear of police prejudice. IGP Coleman said the LNP sees the forthcoming elections as pivotal to the country's emerging democracy.

The Police Inspector General said his primary focus is to provide a more professional policing service to the public during and after the elections, but stressed that the commitment of all actors in the political sphere of the country is needed.

He said the LNP was holding regular discussions with major actors in the electoral process to include civil society and the media for the sole purpose of confidence building leading to the elections.

The LNP Inspector General said as part of the police commitment to the process, the LNP will assign armed police officers to all political parties and candidates during the campaign period to serve as liaison between the parties and the Liberia National Police for smooth interaction.

According to a release from the Liberia National Police, IGP Coleman said the provision of a conducive security environment was a matter of concern to the elections security management board, adding that "we are all concerned about the pending elections, and are working collectively in making sure that the electoral process is handled without any major incident that will question the credibility of the country's security apparatus".

Commenting on logistics for the police ahead of the elections, the LNP Boss said that it was a matter of concern to the police, but quickly added that the government was showing strong commitment in providing the needed logistics for the police. He added that his administration was also lobbying with some international partners to assist the police with logistics for the elections.

At the same time, the Liberia National Police has expressed regret over the dysfunctional nature of some traffic lights in the city and its environs. The police attribute the problem to the heavy downpour of rain in recent weeks, but said police officers are being assigned to these troubled lights to provide assistance to road users.

The Police said it is working with the Ministry of Public Works to have the lights functional as soon as possible.