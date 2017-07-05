Kenya: Upper Hill, St Anthony's Draw As Kobala Advance

Kobala Mixed on Wednesday beat Olympic Mixed 1-0 in a girls' football match to reach the semi-finals of the ongoing Airtel Rising Stars National Secondary Schools Term Two B Games at Moi Nyeri Complex Primary School.

A disputed 68th minute strike by forward Annet Matinde gave the 2015 finalists from Nyanza Region their second win in Pool B.

Furious Olympic players protested after the goal, arguing it had been scored from an offside position but centre referee Raphael Waweru allowed it to stand.

Kobala had beaten Eastern Region champions Utithi 2-1 in their first match on Tuesday. They top the pool with six points ahead of their last preliminary match against Njabini on Thursday.

Kobala captain Maxmilla Robi is optimistic of leading the side all the way to the final.

"We have achieved qualification to the knockout stage and this gives us confidence ahead of the semis which will be tough," Robi said.

The defeat left Olympic with a mountain to climb as they bid to reach the last four. Olympic are third in the group with a point after they drew 2-2 with Njabini in their opening match.

Olympic need to beat Utithi by a bigger margin in their final match today and hope second-placed Njabini lose to Kobala. Njabini beat Utithi 2-1 in the other pool encounter yesterday to move to four points.

UPPER HILL, ST ANTHONY'S DRAW

Jecinta Njeri and Veronica Wairimu's penalty had given the Central Region representatives a 2-0 lead before Mwikali Kioko pulled one back for Utithi.

In boys' matches, title favourites Upper Hill and St Anthony's Boys Kitale played out a 1-1 draw in a Pool B encounter. Philip Mayaka gave St Anthony's the lead in the fifth minute after turning home Salim Rama's freekick.

Upper Hill however rallied to level through Washington Odoyo's 25th minute header.

The draw left the two teams on four points after both won their opening matches. Ramisi beat Kanga 2-1 in the other encounter leaving the group open ahead of Thursday's final pool matches.

St Anthony's play Ramisi as Kanga take on Upper Hill.