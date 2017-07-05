5 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya/Morocco: Tusker Winger Noah Wafula Off to Morocco for Trials

By Vincent Opiyo

Tusker winger Noah Wafula left the country on Tuesday for a two-week trial at Moroccan top flight side Ittihad Riadhi de Tanger, Nation Sport understands.

The former Finlays Horticulture and AFC Leopards winger is said to have been invited for trials by the club, which recently signed Ugandan striker Dan Sserunkuma.

Tusker team manager George Opondo confirmed the development on Wednesday whilst wishing the player, capped 12 times by Kenya, the best of luck.

"They (the player and his representative) sought permission from the club. He will be out for an estimated period of two weeks though could be less days depending on how he fares on," said Opondo.

"Once they make a decision, they will communicate. Wafula has been on a number of club's radar only that things didn't go well previously. For now we can only wish him the best of luck."

Tanger finished fifth on the 16-team Morroco's Botola Pro League standings with 45 points at the end of the 2016/2017 season.

Wafula was missing in action Wednesday morning as the brewers beat National Super League (NSL) side Wazito 1-0 goal in a friendly match at Ruaraka grounds.

New signing Boniface Muchiri netted the all-important goal from a free kick in the 31st minute.

