Kenya: 2 Police Dead, 7 Missing After 'Shabaab' Attack in Lamu

Two police officers have been killed and seven others are missing in their battle against suspected Al-Shabaab fighters in Lamu.

Two of the suspected militants, who attempted to raze the Pandanguo Police Post, were also felled in the gun fight on Wednesday morning.

MISSING

According to a senior administrator, the officers died following a fierce battle in the early morning attack.

Six other officers were reportedly seriously injured according to our source.

"Unknown number of officers and villagers are missing. Some of the injured persons have been taken to Witu Hospital," the administrator, who sought anonymity because he is not authorised to brief the media, told the Nation.

He said the over 200 fighters struck at the crack of dawn after holding prayers in a mosque.

The fierce fighting paralysed learning at Kakate, Maleli, Rehema, Furaha, Sendemke and Soroko primary schools.

Pupils from the schools told the Nation that they had been ordered to vacate the institutions following the attack.

More follows.