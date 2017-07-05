5 July 2017

SAnews.gov.za

South Africa: Condolences for Free State Bus Crash Victims' Families

Pretoria — The Free State Premier's Office has sent its condolences to the families and friends of the eight people who were killed in a bus crash on the N8 between Bloemfontein and Botshabelo on Tuesday.

A bus, which was carrying passengers from Botshabelo to Bloemfontein, collided with a truck on Tuesday morning. Six passengers were declared dead on the scene and a further two were later declared dead in Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein.

"We send our condolences to the families, relatives, friends and colleagues of the deceased. We are deeply touched by this horrific incident. We also wish those who have been injured [a speedy recovery]. We say to the family of the deceased, your loss is our loss," said Free State Premier Ace Magashule.

