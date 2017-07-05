South Africa: Trainspotter - Deep Inside the War At the ANC Policy Conference's Economic Transformation Commission

The mysteries of the 5th ANC National Policy Conference are manifold, but there are several open secrets - on the issue of the economy, President Jacob Zuma's "radical" faction is pitted against deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa's "constitutional" faction, a battle for the future of the party that also determines what South Africa will become: either a developing nation in the throes of a fierce reconfiguration of its economy; or a country attempting the sober implementation of policies rubber-stamped by policy wonks here and in Davos. Since the ousting of President Thabo Mbeki in 2007, no internecine argument has been so vicious.



It would be fantastic to think that the ANC's 5th policy conference, now slogging through its hundredth grueling hour, was a genuine battle for ideas. It's not. It's a proxy battle for the congress's joystick, and the worst of it, played out over the course of two vicious, balls-to-the-wall afternoons in airless, febrile rooms. But whereas nine of the 11 commissions will have zero impact on the lives of South Africans, commissions three and four - those concerning the economy - will determine how 55-million people earn their crust, or whether they earn a crust at...