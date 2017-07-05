South Africa: Millions Budgeted to Support Gauteng Sport

Pretoria — The Gauteng provincial government will spend millions to support and take sport to every corner of the province, says MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Faith Mazibuko.

"We'll be taking our programmes to areas in the periphery of Gauteng where there's limited or no sport and recreational facilities. Our rural sport programme, working with various academies and high performance centres, will allow us to further take sports science to the semi-rural areas of Westonaria, Lesedi, Merafong and more," said MEC Mazibuko on Tuesday.

The MEC said the programme to develop and identify sporting talent in Gauteng stands to benefit a great deal with the tabling of the R870 million 2017/18 Sports and Recreation budget.

MEC Mazibuko said the provincial department's role is to help unearth hidden gems to help Gauteng remain the 'Home of Champions'.

"We want all our teams across all sporting codes to be spoiled for choice with home grown talent coming out of Gauteng. We also want talent outside the province to know that their chances of success to be champions is guaranteed in Gauteng. We have more champions than any other province in various sporting codes including rugby, soccer, netball, cricket and more," she said.

To ensure that sport reaches throughout Gauteng, since June this year, the department has redeployed more staff into its regions to work closer with the people.

The department said school sports remains the most important point of entry in developing sport.

"Through the school sport programme, the department will support not less than 400 schools with equipment including balls, nets, attire and more. We'll work to revive and strengthen school sport, including bringing back sports Wednesdays. There are now more school district league programmes taking place across the province."

MEC Mazibuko has also identified sport is an ideal vehicle to build and unite the nation.

"We are committed to use sport as a vehicle to bring diverse communities to work together in building a united and non-racial South Africa."