5 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Cabinet Affairs Minister Affirms Full Solidarity With Libya

Khartoum — Minister of the Council of Ministers, Ahmed Saad Omer, has underscored Sudan's firm stance and solidarity with Libya to achieve stability and peace through inter-Libyan dialogue.

He stated that he Sudanese -Libyan relations are historic and deeply-rooted that have great effect in development of relations between the two countries.

This came when the Minister met at his office, Wednesday, the Ambassador of Libya to Sudan , Mohamed Amer, on occasion of expiry of assignment to Sudan and discussed with him horizons of cooperation between Sudan and Libya in all fields.

The Libyan Ambassador, on his part, said Libya and Sudan were cooperating in various domains , commending cooperation he found from Sudanese officials during his work in Sudan and hoping further progress for serving the common interests between the two countries.

