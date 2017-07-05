5 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: High Committee for Supervising Relations With BRICS Countries Holds Meeting

Khartoum — The High Committee for Supervising Sudan's Relations with BRICS Countries-Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa- held meeting in the Republican Palace , Wednesday, which was chaired by its Chairman, Dr Awad Al-Jaz.

Dr Al-Gaz said in press statements that the meeting focused on importance of boosting the added value for projects agreed upon between Sudan and BRICS nations, especially in animal and agricultural fields, disclosing that a technical panel was assigned to study the move from exporting animals to meat so as to maximize the added value.

He added the Technical Panel conducted a study about boosting added value for products of animal resources and would be handed over to the Ministry of Animal Resources.

