Africa: Vice-President Returns Home After Participation in 29th Ordinary AU Summit

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman back home Wednesday after he headed Sudans delegation to the 29th Ordinary African Union Summit which took place in Addis Ababa during July 3-4.

He was received at Khartoum Airport by Assistant of the President, Maj. Gen. Abdul-Rahman Al-Sadiq and a number of ministers and government officials.

Ambassador Omer Haider from Political Department at Foreign Ministry said in press statements that the Summit appreciated national dialogue in Sudan, formation of national accord government, appointment of Prime Minister , the President's decision on extension of ceasefire, prevalence of peace in Darfur and the security and political steps made to lift sanctions from Sudan.

The Ambassador said the Vice-President held on sideline of the Summit meeting with Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Hailemariam Desalegn, and his deputy, the Vice-President of South Sudan, Taban Deng and Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, Adil Al-Jubair during he renewed Sudan support to initiative of Emir of Kuwait to patch up rift between sister Gulf countries.

He added he Summit approve resolutions of the Executive Council which included Sudan nomination for memberships of the World Tourism Organization and the Council of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA).