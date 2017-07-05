Uganda: DSTV Suspends Six 'Pro-Gay' Children's TV Programmes

MultiChoice has dropped six 'pro-gay' children's programmes that have been airing on three DSTV channels. The programmes include Loud House, the Legend of Korra, Hey Arnold, Steven Universe, Adventure Time and Clarence.

The six programmes have been airing on Nickelodeon, Nicktoons and Cartoon Network. Tina Wamala, public relations officer, MultiChoice Uganda, says they decided to drop the programs following complaints by subscribers about their content.

According to Wamala, the suspension of the programs also affects all the viewers across Africa. The suspension comes after Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) banned the programmes from being broadcast in the country after subscribers complained last month that the programs were not fit for young viewers.

"Most of these programmes target vulnerable children with subtle messages that are deliberately designed to corrupt their moral judgment regarding the institution of family", KFCB said last month in a statement.

Adding: that the programs were 'obnoxious and inappropriate material that sought to impair the moral judgment of children about the institution of the family.

Wamala says that the suspension will last as long as Turner Broadcasting System that provides content to Cartoon Network, and Viacom International Media Networks, which serve Nickelodeon and Nicktoons get a solution to the complaints.

Wamala says the only censoring tool available for subscribers is the parental control option that allows parents to make certain channels and programs unavailable for viewers of a certain age.

"Uganda falls under the same region as Kenya. Our channel, mainly Nickelodeon that you are alluding to; has acknowledged the complaints through out the continent and looked at the different options they can implore and decided to suspend the shows in question - not just in Kenya but throughout Africa", she said.

In 2014, cartoon creators of Legend of Korra, Bryan Konietzko and Mike DiMartino, indeed admitted that the animation series contain lesbian characters.

"You can celebrate it, embrace it, accept it, get over it, or whatever you feel the need to do, but there is no denying it. That is the official story", said Konietzko according to several online reports.

The Loud House is also said to contain gay characters in an effort described as 'pushing LGBT agenda' of 'gaying all things.'