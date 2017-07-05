Sudan: Opposition Calls for Protection of Citizens in Sudan

Khartoum — The Sudanese Congress Party (SCP) has condemned the decision of the East Darfur authorities to evacuate South Sudanese refugees if they do not leave the town within three days.

On Sunday, the Commissioner of Ed Daein, capital of East Darfur, told South Sudanese refugees to leave the town in an attempt to prevent the spread of "watery diarrhoea", as the Sudanese authorities continue to call the cholera epidemic that is afflicting the country since August-September last year.

The opposition party also denounced the detention of South Sudanese farmers in El Jereif El Sheita in eastern Khartoum by policemen on Sunday, after some of them were affected by cholera.

"We do not know to where they have been transferred," SCP Deputy President Khalid Omar Yousef told Radio Dabanga.

He strongly condemned "the racist policies against the South Sudanese sheltering in Sudan.

"Both incidents are part of a long history of systematic racism against Sudanese of African origin that led to the secession of South Sudan in the end. These tyrannical and genocidal policies will lead to further fragmentation of the country," he said.

Yousef appealed to "all sectors of the Sudanese society, political forces, and civil society organisations to work together to protect the sons and daughters of South Sudan".

He further called for support to the efforts of the Popular Corporation for Relief of the South Sudanese People, initiated by the National Consensus Forces, a coalition of leftist opposition parties in the country.