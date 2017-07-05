5 July 2017

Sudan: More Than 130 Shelters Collapse in North Darfur Camp

Sortony — Heavy rains destroyed 132 homes in the Sortony camp for the displaced in North Darfur's Kabkabiya locality on Sunday.

The coordinator of the Kabkabiya camps told Radio Dabanga that torrential rains accompanied by strong winds caused the collapse of the shelters.

He warned for the dire environmental situation in the camp. "As cholera continues to spread, we expect a disaster unless the authorities intervene and help us cleaning the camp and fight the numerous flies in the area."

He called on relief organisations "to provide assistance to the 132 families who are now living in the open, and to help us cleaning the camp environment".

