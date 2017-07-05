5 July 2017

Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)

South Africa: DA Strongly Condemns Break-in At Hawks Head Office

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Arrive Alive
(file photo).
press release By Zakhele Mbhele

The DA condemns in the strongest terms the break-in at the Hawks Head Office this morning, where several computers were reportedly stolen from the Human Resources, Finance and Supply Chain departments.

Police Minister, Fikile Mbalula, must let the nation know what actions are being taken to find out who was responsible for the break-in and what contingencies are being put in place to stop similar incidents from happening. It should be one of the Minister's priorities to ensure that in the future, this independent organised crime fighting unit is protected from all acts of intimidation, threats and attacks.

This incident is unprecedented in the history of the Hawks and it is probably not a coincidence that this shocking development takes place in the run-up to the most high-stakes ANC elective conference of the last 23 years. Seen in this light, it is quite likely that this break-in was a politically-motivated act as part of ANC factional fighting that is playing out in a public sector arena that is meant to be insulated from politics.

It is clear that there is a growing culture of intimidation in South Africa which is gravely concerning in a constitutional democracy like ours. There is a clear trend at the moment that those who speak out or take a stand against corruption are being targeted.

In 2016, files were stolen from the Helen Suzman Foundation; four months ago there was a break-in at the Office of the Chief Justice where 15 computers storing confidential information on South Africa's 250 judges were stolen and just last week suspicious fires broke out in both the Gauteng and Eastern Cape Premiers' offices.

Today's break-in represents an incredibly serious setback and security breach in the Hawks Head Office and must receive Mbalula's most undivided attention.

The DA will continue pushing for an independent organised crime fighting unit that is fully safeguarded so that the Hawks can go on fighting crime without fear of intimidation, threat or attack.

Zakhele Mbhele MP

DA Shadow Minister of Police

South Africa

Two Deputy Presidents the Remedy for Factionalism - President Zuma

President Jacob Zuma has agreed with a KwaZulu-Natal proposal that the loser of the elective conference in December… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.