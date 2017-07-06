5 July 2017

Al Jazeera (Doha)

South Africa: Several Killed in Downtown Johannesburg Fire

Photo: City of Joburb EMS/Twitter
The building which caught fire in Johannesburg.

At least seven people have died after a fire broke out in a building in downtown Johannesburg, South African authorities said.

The city's emergency services department said a crane was used to rescue more than 50 people from the roof of the building that caught fire on Wednesday.

Five people were rushed to hospital.

One of the victims died when he jumped from the building, local media reported.

South African media reported some people were treated for smoke inhalation.

City Mayor Herman Mashaba appeared at the scene of the fire to assess the damage caused by the blaze.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

This story from Al Jazeera was supplied to AllAfrica under an agreement with the African Media Agency.

