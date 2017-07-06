Photo: The Observer

South Africa President Jacob Zuma at the opening of the Tourism Indaba 2017.

The Democratic Alliance in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday met with Lotus FM and the SABC regional management in Durban "to ascertain whether the decision to terminate Ravi Govender's contract was politically motivated".

Govender, who hosted the Vinyl Countdown show on Fridays from 19:00 to 21:00, was fired on Monday for calling President Jacob Zuma a "zombie" on his Facebook page. He previously told News24 that he made the comments out of anger.

Govender had posted his comments following the opening of the ANC's 5th Policy Conference, at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg.

"I posted what I posted on Facebook out of anger. I should have known better. He sounded [while delivering his speech] dead to me, no feelings, no punctuation at all," he had said.

DA KZN leader Zwakele Mncwango told News24 on Wednesday that they wanted to find out from the managers whether the public broadcaster was captured or not.

Political influence

"It was not in our interest to discuss the contract Ravi Govender had with the SABC, but it was the right of all South Africans to know whether the SABC is captured," he said.

The intention of the meeting was to ascertain whether there was any political influence in the decision to dismiss Govender, Mncwango said.

"We wanted to find out if there was any complaint [about Govender's remarks] or whether there was an instruction coming from higher authorities to dismiss him," he said.

"Unfortunately, regional management mumbled on the issues. They said they'll forward queries to their head office in Johannesburg because they were not authorised to engage with political parties," said Mncwango.

He said the DA has it on good authority that some stations within the SABC are influenced by politicians.

"SABC must remain independent and impartial. We will wait for their head office to respond to our queries," he added.

Letter

SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago confirmed the meeting, but dismissed the claims that the regional managers "mumbled".

"They came without making an appointment and demanded answers which, to me, was very unprofessional," he said.

Kganyago said the regional managers clearly told the DA to write a letter to the chairperson of the board and it would be passed on.

"They came prepared as they already had written the letter when management asked for it," he said adding that they'll respond to the letter.

Kganyago had said the public broadcaster was concerned that Govender had brought the SABC into disrepute.

Source: News24