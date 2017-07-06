Nigeria: Six Ministers to Attend 'Buharimeter' Town Hall Meeting

Photo: The Guardian

President Muhammadu Buhari

Six ministers are scheduled to attend this year's edition of 'Buharimeter' town hall meeting to update Nigerians on the achievements of the Buhari administration two years on, organisers said Tuesday.

In a distributed programme, the Centre for Democracy and Development, CDD, said the ministers will inform Nigerians how the government has been tackling issues of national importance when they expand on the theme: 'The State of Security and Economy in Nigeria: Assessing President Muhammadu Buhari's Policies and Programmes in the last Two Years.'

The event will hold on July 13 at Sheraton Hotels, Abuja, at 10:00 a.m.

"Economic recession, increasing inflationary, unemployment and poverty rates, renewed Boko Haram attacks, kidnapping, and separationist agitations in the country make it imperative to discuss what government is doing to addressing these challenges," the programmed added.

Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture; Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Power, Works and Housing; and Audu Ogbe, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development are amongst the invited government officials.

Others are, Kemi Adeosun, Minister of Finance; Kayode Fayemi, Minister of Mines and Steel Development; and Mansur Dan Ali, Minister of Defence.

They will take questions from a live audience of diverse backgrounds, the CDD said.

The CDD launched 'Buharimeter' shortly after President Muhammadu Buhari was sworn in to track his campaign promises to Nigerians.

Five ministers participated at the maiden edition of 'Buharimeter', which held in June 2016.

In March, the tracker found that Mr. Buhari had only managed to fulfil one out of 13 campaign promises, representing only 7.7 per cent achievement rate. The fulfilled promise was the declaration of asset by the president and his vice-president, Yemi Osinbajo.

But even this is still a subject of intense debates across the country, as many argue that the president did not fulfil the basics of asset declaration or the precedent set by one of his predecessors, Umar Yar'Adua.

Mr. Yar'Adua, now late, distributed copies of his asset declaration documents as filed at the Code of Conduct Tribunal, which included specific details like locations of properties declared, their worth and family debt profile.

Mr. Buhari's declaration did not include those specific details.

As at March, 'Buharimeter' said the president was in the process of fulfilling about 46.2 per cent of his anti-corruption promises while noticeable actions were yet to be taken towards achieving six of its 13 promises.

The 'Buharimeter' event was put together with the support of OAK TV, PREMIUM TIMES, Amplified Radio, Connected Development, and Youth Initiative Advocacy, Growth and Advancement, the CDD said.