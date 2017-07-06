Uganda: Artists Bring the Rhymes As Patrons Bring the Roast

On Sunday, the third edition of Roast and Rhyme took place at Jahazi Pier, Munyonyo, and they have truly grown steadily.

Organized by Swangz Avenue and sponsored by Bell Lager, the third edition featured artistes including Joshua Kagimu alias Rap Poet, Kenneth Mugabi, Naava Grey and Janzi band.

The aim was to theme the music around storytelling lyrics while patrons roasted their meats, but not many artistes can pull this off; still, Mugabi was just enough.

He took to the stage after Rap Poet had taken a reluctant audience through a poetry session about life and Kampala. Alongside his band, Mugabi started a journey of telling stories about love, the pursuit of love and losing love.

A protégé of Coca-Cola Rated Next, he has written a number of songs including Amaso G'otulo, Nkuddize Ki and Janzi, among others, off his debut album, Kibunomu.

For this performance, Mugabi and the band played songs from his debut album and others from his yet-to-be-released album. His passion on songs such as Ileng, Nambi and Janzi kept the audience nodding appreciatively and even asked for encores on Naki and Anyenya.

But the highlight of the day may as well have been Janzi band; they create their own music but also cover other people's songs. It was thus easy for them to be the choice band for Naava Grey and Ykee Benda, who don't have permanent instrumentalists.

With Naava, it was hard to know whether the band at some points outclassed her or the other way round; they had her music mastered to the dot and they easily complemented each other on songs like Sokalami, Nteredde, Aliba Wani and Ninga Omuloge, which the audience could not get enough of.

While Ykee Benda's fusion with Janzi was also good with his own songs including Eva, Farmer, Malaika and Munakampala, before leaving the stage to Janzi that got the audience on its feet with a range of cover songs.

Roast and Rhyme is a quarterly garden event that caters to foodies and music junkies at the same time.