Uganda: Mavins Impress At Debut Night in Kampala

When news first broke early last month, it was mostly thought to be a hoax.

It took Iyanya and Korede Bello to confirm on their Twitter accounts that many believed that the two Mavin Records-signed artistes were indeed going to perform at Cayenne Lounge in Bukoto.

At the show code-named A Night With Mavins, Ciroc Vodka was putting together two ladies' choice artistes of Mavins Records that was founded by producer Don Jazzy in 2012.

Iyanya is loved for his sex appeal that gets girls screaming when he does those weird dances with his waist, while Korede Bello is just loved for his well-spread music message. At one point, he praises God, then turns boastful at the other.

Much as posters announced the Nigerians' show would happen on Saturday, the whole thing started in the early hours of Sunday as Pryce Teeba performed his Bobi Wine and followed it up with Side Z'eno.

He was followed by new kid on the block, Ykee Benda, whose collaboration with Sheebah, Farmer, took Kampala by storm last year. He got the crowd dancing and screaming to Munakampala, Eva and Malaika, before Korede Bello took to the stage at about 1am and thanked Kampala for loving their music.

He started off with a medley of all the Mavins songs he has been part of, including Dorobucci, Adaobi and Looku Looku, which he sang with the verses originally done by his label mates Tiwa Savage, Dija, Reekado Banks and Dr Sid.

Things became better when he started performing songs from his solo album, including Mungo Park, Romantic, Do Like That, One and Only, Butterfly and the crowd's favourite, Godwin.

Godwin is loved for its semi-gospel approach that regardless gets people dancing away in his signature moves. The only disappointing thing though, was that he was performing to a CD backup.

Iyanya, who only signed to Mavins at the end of 2016, took the audience through a catalog of songs but it was his waist wiggling that got many involved.

His performance of Kukere got even the absentminded patrons' attention; it is the single that launched him to the mainstream African audience.

A former contestant of Project Fame Nigeria, today Iyanya is one of the most sought-after performers and has collaborated with acts including Diamond Platinumz, Dr Sid, Don Jazzy as well as Lillian Mbabazi.

It may not have been a live show as expected, but they managed to impress.