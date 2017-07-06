Uganda: Star Trail - Barbie VS Slay Queens

Yes, Bobi Wine got a seat in Parliament and the memes are out in full swing with one target: Bebe Cool.

But then with just one post, all attention shifted to one group of people, the slay queens.

It all started with a tweet: "Behind every successful man, there's a woman like Barbie, behind every unsuccessful man, there's a slay queen."

The jokes went on with people drawing parallels of how slay queens don't want their men to work yet they expect them to be rich; how slay queens prefer being night party mayors than being a real MP.

The jokes were brutal for such a party-heavy weekend.

So, are you a Barbie, or a slay queen?

Politicians are broke - Bebe Cool

Bebe Cool has more than once expressed why he cannot join politics even though his father Jaberi Bidandi Ssali is one of Uganda's most respected politicians.

But the way Bebe smooth-talks, he could already be a politician without his knowledge. The first glimpse of his 'politics' was his heavy involvement in the NRM presidential campaign last year.

Then while appearing on Larry Madowo's The Trend on NTV Kenya, Bebe Cool was tasked to give his view of Bobi Wine's win that had happened a day earlier.

Keeping his cool, he lied that the government of Uganda is investing in the arts, which had now made it possible for artistes to even get into politics and get elected. But when asked if he could consider politics, he said politicians are broke.

"You can't get rich as a politician; I would rather continue with music."

This, before Bebe Cool realized the Ugandan community online was trolling him for refusing to support Bobi Wine, let alone congratulate him on the win.

For the biggest part of the weekend, online forums were full of attacks between Gagamel and Firebase fans.

Chameleone becomes Iron Man

Jose Chameleone, like many performing artistes, likes to arrive on stage with a bang. Remember the astronaut costume that almost suffocated him in 2013? It turned out to have been a real space suit that actually needed an oxygen mask.

The story made headlines even on the US gossip site TMZ and hiphopwired.com.

It was reported to be a $13,000 NASA-approved space suit. Well, he has not given up on costumes entirely, but has wisely decided to tone it down.

Waaay down, if his latest costume is anything to go by. He started his Lugogo Cricket Oval performance last Friday clad in a poor version of Iron Man's suit.

Those at the concert took pictures that were immediately shared on social media especially Facebook and the reviews were not good at all.

He later changed into an all-black leather outfit which was by far better and fit his legend status that he was trying to prove with the Hit After Hit concert.

Get a professional stylist, Jose!

No camera, no interview

Nigerian acts Iyanya and Korede Bello were in town over the weekend and performed at Cayenne in Bukoto on Saturday night.

As expected, the organisers invited scribes from different media houses to capture the action for their reviews.

It is not everyday that we get part of The Mavins' family performing in Kampala (the two are signed to Don Jazzy's Mavins Records in Nigeria).

Journalists were given an opportunity to do one-on-one interviews with the performers before they came on stage.But there was a catch: only journalists with cameras were granted access to the interview.

No amount of appealing could get the lady in charge's guard down. Not even the explanation that it is not the camera conducting the interview but the person would help.

Just like that, some writers were locked out. No camera, no interview. What a strange first!