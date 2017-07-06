Nigeria: Appeal Court Reserves Ruling Indefinitely in Metuh's Suit

Abuja — The Court of Appeal has reserved ruling indefinitely in the interlocutory suit filed by former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh, challenging the refusal of the Federal High Court, Abuja presided over by Justice Okon Abang, to issue a subpoena to the Department of State Services (DSS) to produce one-time National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd), to testify in the case.

After taking their submissions, the panel told counsel to the parties in the matter that they would be communicated a judgment date in due course.

Lawyer to the applicant, Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), had argued Metuh's motion seeking to upturn the decision of the trial court while the respondent counsel, Sylvanus Tahir, the court to dismiss the application.

Justice Abang, had in a ruling, dismissed Metuh's application that sought to compel Dasuki's appearance in court to give evidence in his trial.

In rejecting the application, the presiding judge held that Dasuki was not a compellable witness and therefore advised Metuh to seek other ways of getting the secret police to produce the erstwhile NSA for the exercise.

According to Metuh, his resolve to approach the trial court was predicated on his inability to get the DSS to produce Dasuki.

Dissatisfied with the ruling, Metuh approached the appellate court for intervention, insisting that Dasuki's evidence was necessary to establish his innocence.

This, is because, Metuh is principally charged to have known that the N400 million paid into his account was part of the proceeds of alleged illegal activities of the retired colonel.

The defence held that his appearance and testimony were crucial for justice to be done in the case.

Metuh is, therefore, praying the Court of Appeal to upturn the ruling of the trial court and compelled the DSS to produce Dasuki to testify in the case, as his name has featured in five of the seven charges preferred against Metuh.