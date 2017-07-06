Rwanda: Rayon to Be Crowned League Champions This Saturday

Finally, Rwanda Football Federation has confirmed that the 2016/17 Azam Rwanda Premier League trophy will be presented to champions-elect Rayon Sports on July 8.

The special league title crowning ceremony will see Rayon Sports take on the CECAFA/Kagame Cup title holders Tanzanian outfit Azam FC that is scheduled to arrive in the country today (Thursday).

The Blues won their eighth league title in May with four games to spare, however they were not awarded their title largely due to a disagreement between FERWAFA and the club on the date when the crowning ceremony should be held.

Djuma Masudi's side won the title on May 18 after a 2-1 win over Mukura and then said their wish was to receive the trophy during their final home game on May 28.

That's the date when the Blues were due to host archrivals APR at Stade de Kigali.

However, FERWAFA turned down their wish insisting that the ceremony will be conducted after the final match of the season on June 15 - the day when they beat another of their rivals, SC Kiyovu, effectively condemning them to their first ever relegation to the second-tier league.

But Rayon Sports were quick to protest the decision and even threatened to boycott the remaining two games if FERWAFA did not rescind their decision.

However, they later wrote to FERWAFA asking them to organise a friendly game at the end of the season specifically meant for trophy-presentation ceremony.

In a statement released by FERWAFA on Tuesday, it said: "The Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) is scheduled to organise the Azam Rwanda Premier League title crowning ceremony for champions Rayon Sports FC on Saturday at Stade de Kigali."

Rayon Sports claimed the title with 73 points, following brilliant display in a season in which they won 22 matches, drew seven and lost only once.