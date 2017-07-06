Photo: Joseph Kiggundu/Daily Monitor

Police officers and residents at George Kakoma's grave.

Wakiso — The remains of Prof. George Kakoma, the composer of the Uganda National Anthem are feared to have been stolen by unknown people who excavated his grave on Tuesday night.

According to one of the caretakers of the family burial grounds, Mr William Kavulu, he realised on Wednesday that Prof. Kakoma's grave had been vandalised.

"I heard dogs barking at night on Wednesday but I did not take it seriously. However, when I was taking animals for grazing in the morning, I saw a big hole on the lake Kakoma's grave," Mr Kavulu said.

Prof. Kakoma died on April 8, 2012 and was buried at Mabwombwe Village, Mende Sub-county, Wakiso District.

One of his sons, Mr Paul Kakoma said the big hole on the grave indicates that the remains could have been stolen.

"I have nothing to say but to pray that people who dig people's graves stop the bad practice," he said. Where shall we get our father's body if they took it? But I ask God who brought our farther on this earth to handle the situation we are going through."

Mabwombwe Village Local Council 1 Chairman, Hajji Buruhan Ssemakula said he was alerted by Mr Kavulu about the vandalism.

"Honestly, I have been hearing cases of people digging graves in nearby villages not thinking that such a practice would come to our village," he said.

Wakiso District Community Liaison Officer, Mr Samuel Okodosi said the police have no powers to dig and check the grave to confirm whether the remains were stolen.

Wakiso District Police Commander, Mr Justus Tashobya said Prof. Kakoma's widow, Ms Maria Tereza Kakoma, is seeking a court Order that would enable them dig the grave to confirm whether the remains are still intact.