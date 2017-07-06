Kenya: Students Urge Quick Solution to End Varsity Lecturers Strike

Nairobi — The effect of the strike by university lectures and workers over the implementation of a Sh10 billion Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) is currently being felt at the various institutions.

A cross section of students interviewed by Capital FM News stated that their semesters are going to be prolonged and this will impact negatively on the learning process.

Titus, a fourth year student pursuing Bachelor of Arts in Political Science said that the strike is a major hindrance that will lead to him not finishing his course work on time.

"I thought I would have finished my studies by January next year, but if the lecturers and the government fail to reach to an agreement soon, I will finish my course work by April something which I had not anticipated," he said.

Ezra, a second year nursing student said that the strike has affected the way he studies.

"I am on session but I am not being taught, the teaching is and off. Exams will be in two weeks time and revising has become difficult since I am not sure if the exams will be there or they will be postponed, the uncertainty is distressing," he stated.

Magut, a Bachelor of Arts student accused the government for not taking their education seriously.

"The government should just implement the CBA they negotiated with the lecturers, the government needs to act fast so that we can resume our studies," he stated.

Simiyu, a third year economy student urged the lecturers to stop gambling with their studies.

"The lecturers are failing us, it is just the other day that they held another strike. We are nearing the elections and if nothing is done soon, I will not finish my semester on time," he said.

The dons and workers downed their tools on Monday over the implementation of their negotiated Sh10 billion CBA.

On Wednesday, the Trade Union Congress of Kenya (TUC-K) threw its weight behind the ongoing university lecturers and workers strike.

General Secretary Wilson Sossion accused universities of reneging on a duly signed agreement saying this will impact negatively on operations of the institutions.

He further alleged that Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi unilaterally changed the agreed CBA without involving the stakeholders.

While urging the government to immediately implement the pay deal as mutually agreed, he called on Matiangi to respect any agreement mutually agreed and avoid dictatorial tactics.

He stated that TUC- Kenya was available and willing to play the part of an arbitrator in bringing the current impasse to an amicable conclusion.